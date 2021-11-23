UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Desires To Maintain Tradition Of Bilateral Engagement With All Regional Players: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:10 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wished for enduring peace in the region.

The Army Chief made these remarks during a called on paid by the delegation led by Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), USA Gregory Weldon Meeks, and Amerish Babulal Bera, Members HFAC (Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia Pacific, Central Asia and Non-proliferation), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people. He re-emphasized that "Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan".

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for effective border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

