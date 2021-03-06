UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Dispatches Relief Assistance For Flood Affectees Of Republic Of Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 03:59 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatches third consignment of relief assistance comprising 160 tents for Republic of Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatches third consignment of relief assistance comprising 160 tents for Republic of Sudan.

A Pakistan Air Force C-130 was set to depart from Noor Khan Airbase to deliver the assistance.

This is third relief consignment being delivered, first consignment was sent on January 6, while 50 tons of Rice reached Sudan via Pakistan Navy Ship on 30th Jan, 2021.

