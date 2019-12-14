UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Elected As Chair Of UNCND

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan elected as Chair of UNCND

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan has been elected as the Chair of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) for its 63rd session for the year 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan has been elected as the Chair of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) for its 63rd session for the year 2020.

"Pakistan's unanimous election reflects another vote of confidence by the international community in Pakistan's leadership and its important role in the global policy discourse on the world drug problem," the office of the spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a press release on Saturday.

Following its election as the Chair, Pakistan would steer the Commission through dialogue and cooperation with all the stakeholders to address challenges related to narcotic drugs by a balanced, comprehensive and evidence-based approach, it added.

Based in Vienna, the Commission on Narcotic Drugs is the governing body of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the main policy making entity within the UN system on world drug problem for implementing the UN drug control conventions.

In May, 2019, Pakistan was elected as Member of the Commission for a four-year term starting from 1 January 2020. Pakistan has served on the Commission for four decades since its establishment.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan World Foreign Office United Nations Drugs Vote Vienna January May 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Crackdown against encroachments, 20 shopkeepers ar ..

6 minutes ago

Thailand's opposition frontman to lead anti-milita ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan-Poland BPC review entire spectrum of bila ..

6 minutes ago

Vivo V17 Launched in Pakistan, Users will Now See ..

21 minutes ago

Smog engulfs city in Bahawalpur

19 minutes ago

Tree plantation launched in city

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.