Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pakistan has established two hospitals and ten dispensaries in the holy city of Makkah and Madinah to provide health care for Hajj pilgrims, the head of the country’s medical mission in Saudi Arabia confirmed, as hundreds of pilgrims arriving daily in the Kingdom ahead of the annual pilgrimage, Arab news reported Friday.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has also confirmed that more than 16,000 pilgrims from the country have arrived in Saudi Arabia weeks before Hajj 2024 begins.

This year, 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj under government and private schemes. Pakistan kicked off a month-long flight operation last week, with five airlines include PIA, Saudi Airlines, Airblue, Serene Air, and Air Sial, operating 259 flights from eight major Pakistani cities to Jeddah and Madinah until June 9.

“We have set up two main hospitals and ten dispensaries in Makkah and Madinah,” Brig. Jamil Lakhiar, the director of Pakistan’s Hajj Medical Mission, said in an interview with Arab News from Madinah.

“One main hospital and eight dispensaries are in Makkah, while one hospital and two dispensaries are in Madinah,” he shared the information. He said Pakistani pilgrims’ residence in Makkah have been divided into nine zones. One zone has the main hospital in it while each of the remaining eight zones have dispensary each.

Brig. Jamil said around 400 doctors and paramedics have been selected this year for the Hajj Medical Mission, who were gradually arriving in Saudi Arabia with pilgrims to perform their duties.

The Pakistani official said members of the medical mission were selected by the religious affairs ministry on a pre-defined formula based on merit. “At the hospitals, we have specialists including cardiologists, gynaecologists, pediatricians, pulmonologists, dentists, and others,” Lakhiar said. He added that both hospitals were equipped with X-ray, ultrasound, and lab testing facilities where minor procedures could be performed.

He said patients suffering from serious ailments are referred to Saudi hospitals for further treatment.

“In every dispensary, one doctor, two paramedics and one pharmacist will be available round-the-clock in different shifts,” he said, adding that each dispensary has an ambulance facility as well.

So far in Madinah, we have treated more than 500 Pakistani pilgrims for minor issues, he disclosed.

The official said all treatments, tests and medicines were provided free of cost to pilgrims.

“Every doctor and paramedic has to return back after 45 days, that is why, their arrival is staggered so that when one leaves, there will always be others available to replace them until the last flight,” Lakhiar said.