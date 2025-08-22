Open Menu

Pakistan Gifts Replica Of Iconic Fasting Buddha To Cambodia's National Museum

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan gifts replica of iconic Fasting Buddha to Cambodia’s National Museum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A replica of the iconic Gandhara-era Fasting Buddha was officially unveiled on Thursday at the National Museum of Cambodia during a ceremony that underscored the deepening cultural ties between Pakistan and Cambodia.

The ceremony, organized with the support of Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, was attended by senior Cambodian government officials, diplomats, and cultural representatives, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Cambodia, Zaheeruddin Babar Thaheem, formally presented the artifact to Cambodia’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, Her Excellency Phoeurng Sackona. The replica now becomes part of the museum’s distinguished collection, symbolizing a renewed chapter in cultural diplomacy between the two nations.

Minister Sackona hailed the gift as a “powerful symbol of shared heritage, friendship, and faith,” linking Cambodia’s Buddhist traditions with the Gandhara civilization of Pakistan.

She emphasized that the exchange reflects “the true spirit of diplomacy, where friendship is nurtured not only through political and economic cooperation but also through the sharing of cultural values and spiritual traditions.”

Ambassador Thaheem highlighted the sculpture’s universal message of peace and compassion, stating that the *Fasting Buddha* embodies “a profound journey of self-discovery and enlightenment” and represents the enduring goodwill between Pakistan and Cambodia.

The Gandhara-inspired replica is now on public display at the National Museum of Cambodia, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the intertwined spiritual and cultural legacies of the two countries.

