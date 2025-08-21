ECP announces by-elections in three Faisalabad constituencies on Oct 5

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for by-elections in three key constituencies of Faisalabad — NA-96, NA-104, and PP-98 — with polling set for October 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for by-elections in three key Constituencies of Faisalabad — NA-96, NA-104, and PP-98 — with polling set for October 5.

The seats were declared vacant following a ruling by the Faisalabad Anti-Terrorism Court.

According to the ECP timeline, public notices will be issued by returning officers on August 26, followed by the filing of nomination papers from August 28 to 30. The provisional list of candidates will be released on August 30, with scrutiny completed by September 3. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers must be filed by September 8, and decisions will be announced by September 12.

The updated candidate list will be published on September 13, withdrawals accepted until September 15, and the election symbols will be allotted on September 16.

To ensure smooth conduct of the polls, the ECP has appointed key election officials. Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir will serve as District Returning Officer (DRO).

Rauf Ahmed (FWMC CEO) will oversee NA-96, Dilawar Khan (PHA DG) will oversee NA-104, and Muhammad Sarwar will supervise PP-98 as returning officers.