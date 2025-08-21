PTI always created hurdles in dialogue: Rana

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), always created hurdles in dialogue process. PTI didn’t believe in dialogue and democracy, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, leadership and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered talks to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders but they refused to sit together on many occasions, he stated. Dialogue is the only way in the democratic system to resolve the political issues, he said.

Commenting on the court verdict regarding PTI founder case, he said interim-relief doesn’t mean that all the cases are over or abolished. There are still cases including 190 million pound case against the PTI leader with strong evidence, he added.