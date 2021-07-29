UrduPoint.com
Pakistan High Commission In Canada Hold E-Katchehry For Diaspora

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:01 PM

The High Commission for Pakistan in Ottawa along with Consul Generals of Pakistan in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver held an E-Katchehry with the members of Pakistani community in Canada on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The High Commission for Pakistan in Ottawa along with Consul Generals of Pakistan in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver held an E-Katchehry with the members of Pakistani community in Canada on Thursday.

During an extensive hour-long session, the community members attending the online public forum raised a host of issues related to bilateral commerce and trade and details about Canadian importers of medical and surgical instruments.

They also talked about the promotion of soft image of Pakistan abroad, National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP-related) facilities, mode and verification of fake job offers to Pakistan nationals, difficulties in online power of attorney and other issues, according to a press release issued by the High Commission in Ottawa.

Acting High Commissioner for Pakistan in Canada, Shahbaz Malik along with Consul General of Pakistan Toronto Abdul Hameed, Consul General of Pakistan Vancouver Janbaz Khan and Consul General of Pakistan Montreal Ishtiaq Ahmad Akil answered and addressed the questions and concerns of the community and assured them full support in provision of prompt consular services.

Proceedings of the E-Katchehry are uploaded on YouTube handle of Pakistan High Commission Canada at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Slpr00dS4PY for further reference, the press release mentioned.

