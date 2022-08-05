QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Senator Sana Jamali on Friday said that India had attacked the self-determination of Occupied Kashmir by abrogating Article 370, which has been completed for three years.

Talking to APP, she said Indian government could not suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people.

She said that Pakistan government highlighted the issue of Kashmir effectively at every forum including the United Nations, Pakistan has exposed to the world the distorted and disgusting face of India involved in serious violations of human rights in Kashmir. She said Pakistan stood with the oppressed Kashmiris every moment and would support the right of self-determination.

Senator Sana Jamali said that in 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the special "semi-autonomy" to Occupied Kashmir and the oppressed Kashmiris under the local constitution and law.

"This dark measure move of world history was undoubtedly an attack on the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, which is completing three years today," she noted.

She said that in this regard, a protest would be recorded throughout Pakistan today to highlight Indian brutality in front of the world.

Sana Jamali said that despite India's continuous oppression, siege of houses, arrests, martyrdoms and the violation of the sanctity of the four-walled cloak, Kashmiri residents were determined.

"The sympathy and support of every Pakistani is with the Kashmiri people. Kashmir Exploitation Day is a reminder to inform the international community about Indian atrocities in Kashmir and the right of self-determination of Kashmiris," she added.

Senator Sana Jamali said that Kashmiri parties and Kashmiris have rejected the illegal, unconstitutional and unilateral moves of the Indian fascist government, while Amnesty International, Human Rights Commission, United Nations, Genocide Watch and the European Commission for Human Rights have also India's actions have been declared illegal and unlawful.

"Despite these on ground facts, the world powers have turned a blind eye to the plight of Kashmiris, which is a cause of regret," she maintained.

She said that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people diplomatically and morally in every forum.