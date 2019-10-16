UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Improves 15 Notches On World Competitive Index

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:46 PM

Pakistan has improved 15 ranks up in the competitive report published by the World Economic Forum, sources said on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Pakistan has improved 15 ranks up in the competitive report published by the World Economic Forum, sources said on Wednesday.The country's new position is 52 while Pakistan's earlier ranking was 67.

It is pretinent to mention here that the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is the world's seventh powerful regulator body for good governance in the world.

Pakistan is among few countries where a person can register a private company within a day, the report includes.As for as start up of business is concerned, the report states Pakistan has increased six ranks.

Earlier, the ranking was 96 and the new rank is 90 whereas the country maintained its position in investiment ranking. SECP has introduced many reforms for digitilization.The world competative report took review of 103 indexs. The report observed improvement in the index of 42 while 12 indexs sustained their position.

Your Thoughts and Comments

