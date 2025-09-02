PARC recruitment case: court extends interim bail of 12 accused, seeks arguments

The lower court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail of 12 individuals, including the Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), in a case related to alleged irregularities in recruitment

The court also directed the accused to present their arguments at the next hearing.

The case was heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand.

During proceedings, the bail applications of 12 accused were taken up. However, the defence did not present arguments in support of their pre-arrest bail requests.

The court noted the absence of arguments and granted an extension in interim bail for all the accused until the next hearing.

Judge Arjumand directed the defence to ensure that their arguments are submitted on the next date of hearing.

The matter has now been adjourned until September 8, when the court will resume hearings on the bail applications.

According to case records, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against the PARC Chairman and several others. The allegations relate to appointments and recruitment made in the council, which the FIA claims were carried out in violation of rules and regulations.