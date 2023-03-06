UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, KSA Vow To Enhance Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi and his Saudi counterparts reiterated their resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries

The resolve was shown in a virtual meeting between the twp dignitaries leaders held here on Monday.

Turi assured to fulfill the requirements of KSA's Government according to the vision of higher authorities of both the countries which was in line with Vision 2030 of KSA Government.

"Pakistan has workforce available under Skilled and Highly Skilled categories included IT, Engineering, Construction, Agriculture, Healthcare, Banking and Hospitality Management etc and requirement of KSA Government for skilled workforce can easily be met in foreseeable future as per their needs", Federal Minister added.

Turi appreciated the launch of Skill Verification Programme (SVP) by KSA Government and said that, "it would be helpful in assessing skills set for Pakistani workforce which is indeed the need of the hour,".

Both sides agreed to have meetings in this regard at the Ministerial level and at the level of Focal Persons nominated by both sides in coming days on weekly and forthrightly basis, accordingly.

