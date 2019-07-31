Pakistan lodges protest with India over unprovoked firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces including unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

The DG SA & SAARC urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate incidents of ceasefire violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit to maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He asked the Indian side to permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," Dr Faisal told the Indian Deputy High Commissioner.

During to unprovoked firing by Indian security forces on Tuesday in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Shardda and Shahkot sectors along LoC, a civilian Nouman Ahmad, 26, lost life while nine others including women and children sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with heavy mortars and automatic weapons which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.