Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional Fervour in Dubai

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 02, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2 May, 2025) The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai hosted a reception to commemorate Pakistan’s National Day with traditional spirit. The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, senior officials of the UAE Government, Emirati nationals and a large number of Pakistani community members.
H.E.

Khalid Muhammad Al-Kaabi from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dubai Office, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The highlight of the opening ceremony was a cultural performance by school children dressed in traditional Pakistani and Emirati attire, who performed on the national anthems of both countries, symbolizing the enduring bond between Pakistan and the UAE.
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, and Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also attended the reception.
In his keynote address, Minister Ahsan Iqbal reflected on the historical importance of March 23rd, marking the passage of the Pakistan Resolution in 1940, which led to the creation of Pakistan under the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He outlined the Government of Pakistan’s ambitious economic vision under the Urran Pakistan initiative, aimed at transforming Pakistan into a $1 trillion economy by 2035. He also highlighted Pakistan’s young population, strategic location, untapped resources, and reforms that are positioning the country as a regional hub for trade, innovation and investment.


Addressing the gathering, Consul General Hussain Muhammad highlighted the significance of the Pakistan Resolution as the foundation of a resilient, diverse, and forward-looking nation. He invited global partners to explore the vast opportunities available in Pakistan across key sectors such as energy, IT, agriculture, minerals and tourism.
The Consul General also emphasized the deep-rooted and historic ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, acknowledging the visionary leadership of the UAE’s founding father, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He paid tribute to the over 1.7 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, describing them as a vibrant bridge between the two nations, and expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for their continued support and friendship.
A special highlight of the evening was the presentation of the book “Sheikh Zayed: The Builder of the Nation”, recently launched in Abu Dhabi.

Authored by Mr. Khan Zaman Saroor, a senior and long-standing member of the Pakistani community in the UAE, the book is a heartfelt tribute to His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The audience was also shown a short video montage showcasing rare historical photographs of the leadership of Pakistan and the UAE, capturing key moments in the bilateral relationship dating back to the 1960s.

Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional ..

