Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakistan With Traditional Fervor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:45 PM

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakistan With Traditional Fervor

An inspiring Change of Guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah celebrating 73rd independence anniversary of Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020) An inspiring Change of Guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah celebrating 73rd independence anniversary of Pakistan. Smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets, arrayed meticulously in ceremonial dresses assumed ceremonial guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with effervescent spirit and enthusiasm to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard. The Chief Guest and smartly turned out cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The ceremonial Guard mounting was followed by laying of floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the Chief Guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later, the Chief Guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book paying rich tribute to our beloved Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes and special prayers were offered in all mosques in naval area for solidarity and progress of the country. Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated in Navy's traditional manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Coastal Area at various Units of Pakistan Navy.

Numerous Independence Day events were held by Pakistan Navy units/ establishments including singing of national anthem at daybreak and graceful display of Pakistan Navy Band.

Boat rallies at Gwadar and Creeks area as well as various sports events were also a part of day long celebrations. Besides, Pakistan Navy arranged tree plantation campaign in collaboration with IUCN Pakistan and Sindh Govt officials at Bin Qasim area. The ceremony was graced by Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasool Lodhi as Chief Guest. Under tree plantation campaign over 150,000 plants will be grown at an area of 100 acres land to provide a sound environment to the future generations.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the President of Pakistan has approved military & civil awards to Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy. The awards include 03 Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), 14 Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), 14 Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military), 01 Sitara-e-Basalat and 09 Tamgha-e-Basalat. In addition, 02 awards ofImtiazi Sanad and 65 awards of Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military) have been approved upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors. Letter of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff has been approvedfor 104 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and civilians.

Pakistan Navy celebrated Independence Day with resolute to protect homeland against any aggression.

