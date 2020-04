Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration In Coastal Areas & Various Cities Across The Country During Ongoing Pandemic Of Coronavirus

While the country is combating Corona Virus Pandemic, Pakistan Navy is extending its support to affected families in prevalent precarious state of affair due to lockdown

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020) While the country is combating Corona Virus Pandemic, Pakistan Navy is extending its support to affected families in prevalent precarious state of affair due to lockdown. Pakistan Navy has donated food/ commodities while reaching out to needy families in Coastal and Creeks areas of Sindh and Balochistanthat includes distribution of ration bags in Gwadar, Pasni, BinQasim, Somiani,Shah Bandar, Keti Bandar and other adjoining rural areas containing sufficient amount of food/ commodities for a family of 8-10 persons for a month.

Beside, Pakistan Navy with passionate resolve remained committed in distributingration bagsin various cities across Pakistan at Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, separately.

In addition,Pakistan Navy personnel conducted awareness campaigns on preventive measures against COVID-19 and distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Pakistan Navy Women Association (PNWA) has also remained at forefront in distributing ration among low incomecivilian staff families and Fisherman Association in Karachiand rural outskirt villages of Islamabad including BharaKahu and adjoining areas.

Pakistan Navy midst challenges of Corona pandemic is determined to extend humanitarian support for national cause.