UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Fully Cognizant Of Maritime Security Challenges: Admiral Niazi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Pakistan Navy fully cognizant of maritime security challenges: Admiral Niazi

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday said in the prevalent geo-strategic milieu, the Pakistan Navy was fully cognizant of maritime security challenges evolving under the ambit of hybrid warfare

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday said in the prevalent geo-strategic milieu, the Pakistan Navy was fully cognizant of maritime security challenges evolving under the ambit of hybrid warfare.

Addressing the student officers here at the Command and Staff Collage, he emphasized on the students to keep abreast with the latest trends and further make endeavours to deal with emerging complex and dynamic security environment, said a news release.

The Naval Chief reiterated that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as it ensured success in today's warfare.

Admiral Niazi further emphasized that the Pakistan Navy was always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country by active support of the sister services.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defence of the country.

Earlier on his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by the Commandant Command and Staff College, Quetta. He interacted with faculty and student officers including foreign officers undergoing staff course at the premier institution.

The Naval Chief also visited Headquarters Quetta Corps during his visit to Quetta and lauded the commitment and professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Pakistan Navy Student Visit

Recent Stories

Iran says one dead in defence research unit 'accid ..

Iran says one dead in defence research unit 'accident'

2 minutes ago
 Rabbani hints 4th force trying to enter in politic ..

Rabbani hints 4th force trying to enter in political arena

2 minutes ago
 US Students Stage Walkouts Nationwide to Support U ..

US Students Stage Walkouts Nationwide to Support Uvalde Community, Protest Gun V ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI would not come back again to protest within 6 ..

PTI would not come back again to protest within 6 days: Khurram Dastagir

2 minutes ago
 Development schemes worth 1.63 billion rupees appr ..

Development schemes worth 1.63 billion rupees approved

5 minutes ago
 Biden to Meet South Korean Pop Group BTS to Addres ..

Biden to Meet South Korean Pop Group BTS to Address Anti-Asian Hate - White Hous ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.