Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excellence Amid Closing Ceremony Of 3Rd Maritime Security Workshopat Pn War College Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019) Closing Ceremony of 3rdMaritime Security Workshop 2019 (MARSEW-19) organized by Pakistan Navy under the theme "Economic Prosperity through Blue Economy", was held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad FayyazGilani was present at the impressive closing ceremony.During the ceremony, Chief Guest also inaugurated Maritime Centre of Excellence at Pakistan Navy War College.

Spanning over nine days, the Maritime Security Workshop was conducted in two phasesand was attended by parliamentarians, senior bureaucrats, academicians and representatives from media besides senior officers from the armed forces. The first phase entailed on-campus academicdiscourses; wherein,prominent speakers, scholars and academia dilated upon security dynamics in Indian Ocean Region, challenges and opportunities in Pakistan's maritime sector, Blue Economy and its contribution towards Pakistan's economic prosperity and importance of Gwadar port in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the second phase, the participants of MARSEW-19 visited Naval Headquarters at Islamabad, Creeks areas of Sindh, Coastal areas of Balochistan including Gwadar Port, Jinnah Naval Base Ormaraand were briefed on CPEC related maritime projects and Pakistan Navy's contribution in socio-economic uplift of coastal communities.

The participants visited important organizations of maritime sector including Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS & EW), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and were afforded opportunity to sail aboard Pakistan Navy Ship in the Arabian Sea.

While speaking at the occasion, Chief Guestsaid that sustainable use of Ocean resources for economic growth holds substantial promise of solution tomany of our insecurities and challenges related to food, energy, unemployment and trade deficit. The Chief Guestfurther dilated on goals of blue economy that can be achieved through creating maritime awareness, building maritime partnerships and focusing on result oriented research and development efforts. The Chief Guest congratulated Pakistan Navy for inaugurating the first of its kind Maritime Centre of Excellence at Pakistan Navy War College andexpressed his hope that newly established Centre will help in harnessing our vast maritime potential through debate in relevant national circles and in promotion of national maritime narrative.

Earlier, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafique, presented an overview of various workshop activities, underscored the benefits accrued during MARSEW envisaged role of Maritime Centre of Excellence in promoting Blue Economy and maritime awareness in the country.

At the end, the Chief Guest awarded certificates to the participants of Maritime Security Workshop 2019.