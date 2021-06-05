UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Observes Environment Day

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan Navy observes environment day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Saturday observed the World Environment Day to highlight the significance of environment and to promote awareness amongst personnel in proactively pursuing measures focusing on the marine environment.

Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, activities involving mass gatherings were not held this year. However, in order to show firm resolve, effective use of media was being made to raise awareness about environment, said a news release.

Harbor cleaning activity was conducted by PN personnel and banners and posters were displayed and leaflets about steps to restore ecosystem were distributed in PN units and residential areas.

A webinar under auspices of National Institute of Maritime Affairs was also organized to highlight significance of preservation and restoration of Marine Ecosystem. In addition to the awareness campaign, practical steps like mangroves and tree plantation campaigns were already underway. In this regard, over 7 million mangroves along the coast and over 2 million trees in different parts of the country had been planted till to date in line with government's vision of 'Plant for Pakistan'.

Pakistan Navy always endeavors to secure marine environment for safer and cleaner oceans.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his message of the day reaffirmed PN resolve and commitment to make every effort for betterment of environment, especially the marine environment and directed men under command to continue dedicated efforts in this direction.

The World Environment Day is observed every year under the ambit of United Nations to raise awareness about significance of healthy and green environment. It aims to promote environmental measures for improving the quality of life, especially for our future generations.

This year's theme adopted for the World Environment Day is 'Ecosystem Restoration'; a major concern for the mankind. Ecosystem restoration means bringing back plants and animals from the brink of extinction, from the peaks of the mountains to the depths of seas. There is no denying the fact that 'Ecosystem Restoration' is a global undertaking requiring response at a massive scale.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Pakistan Navy United Nations Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Libyan Chairman of Presidential ..

11 minutes ago

SCC discusses Real Estate Registration Department ..

11 minutes ago

66,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed lauds Fujairah&#039;s Ruler for e ..

56 minutes ago

Russia records 9,145 new COVID-19 cases

52 minutes ago

China expected to see robust tourism in upcoming h ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.