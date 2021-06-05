Pakistan Navy observes environment day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Saturday observed the World Environment Day to highlight the significance of environment and to promote awareness amongst personnel in proactively pursuing measures focusing on the marine environment.

Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, activities involving mass gatherings were not held this year. However, in order to show firm resolve, effective use of media was being made to raise awareness about environment, said a news release.

Harbor cleaning activity was conducted by PN personnel and banners and posters were displayed and leaflets about steps to restore ecosystem were distributed in PN units and residential areas.

A webinar under auspices of National Institute of Maritime Affairs was also organized to highlight significance of preservation and restoration of Marine Ecosystem. In addition to the awareness campaign, practical steps like mangroves and tree plantation campaigns were already underway. In this regard, over 7 million mangroves along the coast and over 2 million trees in different parts of the country had been planted till to date in line with government's vision of 'Plant for Pakistan'.

Pakistan Navy always endeavors to secure marine environment for safer and cleaner oceans.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his message of the day reaffirmed PN resolve and commitment to make every effort for betterment of environment, especially the marine environment and directed men under command to continue dedicated efforts in this direction.

The World Environment Day is observed every year under the ambit of United Nations to raise awareness about significance of healthy and green environment. It aims to promote environmental measures for improving the quality of life, especially for our future generations.

This year's theme adopted for the World Environment Day is 'Ecosystem Restoration'; a major concern for the mankind. Ecosystem restoration means bringing back plants and animals from the brink of extinction, from the peaks of the mountains to the depths of seas. There is no denying the fact that 'Ecosystem Restoration' is a global undertaking requiring response at a massive scale.