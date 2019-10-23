UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Offers Tremendous Investment Opportunities For Japanese Companies: President Dr. Arif Alvi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:25 PM

Pakistan offers tremendous investment opportunities for Japanese companies: President Dr. Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that with a liberal investment policy, Pakistan offered tremendous opportunities for the Japanese companies to take due advantage of the conducive environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that with a liberal investment policy, Pakistan offered tremendous opportunities for the Japanese companies to take due advantage of the conducive environment.

He was speaking at a working luncheon meeting hosted by Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee (JPBCC) for him in Tokyo.

The JPBCC delegation was headed by Advisor to the Marubeni Corporation, Koichi Yajima.

Representatives from leading Japanese Business Corporations including Marubeni, Toyota Motors, Suzuki Motors, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, Sojitz, Universal Metals and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. having strong presence in Pakistan also participated in the meeting, a press release issued by the President's Media Office here said.

The President highlighted the initiatives of the present government to overcome the economic challenges through peace-oriented, investment friendly, development focused and people-centered strategies.

Appreciating Japan's role as premier development partner, he stated that Pakistan was ready to welcome Japanese businesses in all the sectors of economy.

The President offered Japanese companies to invest in the Special Economic Zones to cater not only to the big Pakistani market as well as of the wider region.

The two sides also discussed possibilities to enhance investments in diverse sectors such as energy, food processing, fisheries, automobiles and agriculture.

Koichi Yajima and the other business leaders acknowledged the economic credentials of Pakistan and expressed strong desire of JPBCC to make practical efforts for boosting up trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Earlier the President also visited the headquarters of NEC, a Japanese multinational information technology and electronics company, where he was briefed on the latest technologies beingpromoted by the NEC as well as the Company's plans for futureinvestments in Pakistan.

