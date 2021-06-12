Pakistan Post DG opens Amazon Facilitation Centre at GPO Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Pakistan Post Chairman/ Director General (DG) Khalid Javed inaugurated the Amazon facilitation centre at the GPO Sialkot, on Saturday.

He said that Pakistan Post was establishing such centres in nine different cities which would have all facilities for collecting and scanning the sellers' products and delivering them to airports in a secure and timely manner.

He said the Pakistan Post had made arrangements for collecting the products from sellers' doorsteps and delivering them to the Amazon's warehouses. It would promote e-commerce in the country and help boost exports. He said that Pakistan Post was closely working with the Ministry of Commerce in that regard.

Later, Chief Postmaster Sialkot Abid Mehmood gave a detailed briefing to the chairman/ director general Pakistan Post about the Amazon facilitation centre established at the GPO.

app/ir