Pakistan Post To Hold 53rd Internation Letter Writing Competition
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Manager Marketing Postal Services Balochistan Faisal Jahangir on Thursday said that Pakistan Post is holding 53rd international letter writing competition 2024 for young people in a joint move with the universal Postal union (UPU)
He said that the theme for the competition is "Write a letter to future generation about the world you hope they inherit?”
In addition to Pakistan Postage Stamps Album and Certificate of merit following three cash prizes will be awarded to those wining first three positions in this competition, 1st Prize, Rs.10000/, 2nd prize Rs.8000/, 3rd Prize Rs.5000/.
He said that consolation prizes would also be given to 50 best letter writers, the best letter in Pakistan (English version only) would be sent to the Universal Postal Union, where a jury set up by UPU would select winners to be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals bearing relevant inscription and their Names as well as certificates and other consolation prizes by the UPU.
Students of not more than 15 years of age can participate in the competition by sending a letter either in English or urdu duly verified by the head of their educational institution to the Assistant Director (Mail & PS) office of the Postmaster General Balochistan Quetta, he mentioned.
He said that the following particulars should be authenticated by the Head of the educational institution.
Full Name, Father Name, Age, Class, Name of institution with complete address & telephone number, length of letter from 500 to 800 words.
Terms and conditions. 1. Each participate must send his/her entry individually through Urgent Mail Service (UMS) or through Registered Post from any Post office, 2. Entries received through private courier or through DR shall be liable to be rejected. 3. Entries in bulk shall not be accepted. Entries received in this way will be returned. 4. The composition must be presented in the form of a letter Dear….. and include the address of the recipient and sender as well as a proper signature ending, he said.
Last date for receiving the applications is April 22, 2024.
The envelops must be clearly marked as 53rd INTERNATIONAL LETTER WRITING COMPETITION FOR YOUNG PEOPLE (2024) and take further information to nearest Post office or contact.
