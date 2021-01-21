Pakistan records 54 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

Jan 21st, 2021) Pakistan recorded 54 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 2, 363 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, 43,744 tests were carried out during the last twenty four hours. As many as 480696 patients suffering from the virus so far recovered from the disease.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that the government will provide Coronavirus vaccine to the people free of cost.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said that negotiations with two pharmaceutical companies are underway for procurement of vaccine as shortlisted by the Technical Committee with the approval of Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is also in touch with Chinese government for procuring anti-Corona vaccine and the ambassador of the UK is also engaged in this regard.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the government machinery is functional in procuring vaccine and we will be able to vaccinate 1.1 million people and procure vaccine for 200 million populations till the first quarter of this year.

He said that registration of 400 thousand health workers has been completed for vaccination in the first phase.