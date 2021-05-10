Pakistan records decline in COVID-19 deaths, new cases

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that 3, 447 new positive cases surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) Pakistan reported 78 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 3,447 new positive cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to NCOC fresh statistics, the death toll in the country due to pandemic has now reached 18,993.

The doctors conducted 37,756 tests and the positivity ratio remained 9.12 percent.

National Command and Operation Centre has shown concern on reported violations of the instructions from various cities regarding implementation of SOPs during 8th to 16th of this month.

In a special session chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar in Islamabad today (Sunday), the forum instructed all provinces to ensure complete compliance of instructions with full administrative control.

All markets, businesses and shops will remain closed except essential services including Grocery Stores, Medical Stores, Medical Facilities and Vaccination Centres, Vegetable, Fruit, Chicken and Meat Shops, Bakeries, petrol Pumps, food Takeaways and E-Commerce (Home Delivery), Utility Services and Media offices.

Similarly all tourist resorts, formal and informal picnic spots, public parks, shopping malls, all hotels and restaurants around tourist spots will also remain closed during this period.

Tourist leading to any tourism destination will not be allowed to enter tourist destinations.

Moreover, ban on inter-provincial, inter-city and intra-city public transport will be imposed, except private vehicles, taxis, rikshaws with 50% occupancy.