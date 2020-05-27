UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 1,225 With 59, 151 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:32 PM

Pakistan reports 1,225 with 59, 151 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh is at the top with 23, 507 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 21, 118 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8,259 cases, Balochistan with 3, 536 cases, Islamabad with 1, 879, Gilgit-Balistan with 638 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 214.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) The death tally swelled to 1,225 after 59, 159 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday.

Sindh is at the top with 23, 507 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 21, 118 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8,259 cases, Balochistan with 3, 536 cases, Islamabad with 1, 879, Gilgit-Balistan with 638 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 214.

The official sources said that 19, 142 people recovered from Coronavirus.

National Command and Operation Centre was informed that the surge in COVID-19 cases was likely to accentuate due to unsatisfactory following of guidelines and standard operating procedures by the masses. The meeting noted that the following of standard operating procedures SOPs and guidelines regarding COVID-19 remained very scarce during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The forum stressed enhanced role of federating units for implementing guidelines and SOPs of COVID-19 to contain the pandemic.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Holidays Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 crisis is causing the biggest fall in glo ..

49 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Urges To Reflect Sacrific ..

1 hour ago

Ambassador Jones’ Eid Message Celebrates Growing ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Cloudy, humid weather expected for coming days

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.