Pakistan reports 1,225 with 59, 151 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh is at the top with 23, 507 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 21, 118 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8,259 cases, Balochistan with 3, 536 cases, Islamabad with 1, 879, Gilgit-Balistan with 638 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 214.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) The death tally swelled to 1,225 after 59, 159 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday.

The official sources said that 19, 142 people recovered from Coronavirus.

National Command and Operation Centre was informed that the surge in COVID-19 cases was likely to accentuate due to unsatisfactory following of guidelines and standard operating procedures by the masses. The meeting noted that the following of standard operating procedures SOPs and guidelines regarding COVID-19 remained very scarce during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The forum stressed enhanced role of federating units for implementing guidelines and SOPs of COVID-19 to contain the pandemic.