Pakistan, Russia Express Satisfaction On Similarities Of Views On Global Strategic Stability, Regional Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Russia have expressed satisfaction on the similarity of views on range of issues of global strategic stability, regional security including matters related to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

The two sides, during the 14th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability held in Moscow on Wednesday expressed readiness to continue close coordination at relevant international platforms.

Moreover, the two sides also emphasized importance of regular meetings of the Consultative Group, a joint statement issued by the spokesperson of foreign office said on Thursday.

The 14th round of Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability was held under the chairmanship of Additional Foreign Secretary (Arms Control and Disarmament) Mohammad Kamran Akhtar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs S.

A. Ryabkov.

The parties had an in-depth exchange of views on international security and regional stability challenges, as well as on various aspects of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

The two sides discussed issues related to the agenda of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, the IAEA and the OPCW.

The issues concerning biological, space and international information security, as well as new and emerging technologies, including the military use of artificial intelligence, came under discussion at length.

It was agreed to hold the 15th meeting of the Group next year in Islamabad.

