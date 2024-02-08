- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan, Russia express satisfaction on similarities of views on global strategic stability, region ..
Pakistan, Russia Express Satisfaction On Similarities Of Views On Global Strategic Stability, Regional Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Russia have expressed satisfaction on the similarity of views on range of issues of global strategic stability, regional security including matters related to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.
The two sides, during the 14th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability held in Moscow on Wednesday expressed readiness to continue close coordination at relevant international platforms.
Moreover, the two sides also emphasized importance of regular meetings of the Consultative Group, a joint statement issued by the spokesperson of foreign office said on Thursday.
The 14th round of Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability was held under the chairmanship of Additional Foreign Secretary (Arms Control and Disarmament) Mohammad Kamran Akhtar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs S.
A. Ryabkov.
The parties had an in-depth exchange of views on international security and regional stability challenges, as well as on various aspects of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.
The two sides discussed issues related to the agenda of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, the IAEA and the OPCW.
The issues concerning biological, space and international information security, as well as new and emerging technologies, including the military use of artificial intelligence, came under discussion at length.
It was agreed to hold the 15th meeting of the Group next year in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Election 2024: Polling stations time comes to end
President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance
Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency
Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally
EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..
Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake
Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling remains peacefully in NA-47 Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh commends ECP role for election arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Differently abled man reposes confidence in electoral process12 minutes ago
-
ECP resolves 45 out of 55 election complaints12 minutes ago
-
Voters defy snow to cast ballots in upper parts of Hazara division23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges people to cooperate with administration for peaceful elections23 minutes ago
-
CCPO visits polling stations33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits election control room33 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari casts her vote at Birani polling station33 minutes ago
-
Election 2024: Polling stations time comes to end36 minutes ago
-
Five policemen martyred, two injured in IED blast42 minutes ago
-
PM Kakar visits various polling stations of twin cities, expresses satisfaction42 minutes ago