Pakistan Safe For All Sorts Of Int'l Tourism, Sports, Business Activities: COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday told Greek Ambassador Andreas Papastavrou, who called on him at GHQ, that Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports and business activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 )

The Army Chief said, "We encourage healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest." During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts in controlling COVID-19 through a coordinated national response.

He also lauded Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

