Pakistan Sees Russia As Factor In International Stability - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Pakistan is interested in strengthening relations with Russia, considering it a country that contributes to international stability on both the global and regional scale, Pakistani Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said Friday.

The ambassador made the statement on board Pakistani frigate PNS Zulfiquar, which will attend the Russian Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

"We look at Russia as a factor of stability in the international relations particularly in the times of great turbulence. There is a complete consensus in our country among all political parties, state institutions that development of stronger relations with Russia is in the interest of Pakistan, in the interest of regional stability, in the interest of global security," he said.

The diplomat stressed that the current relations between Moscow and Islamabad are based on "deep understanding and complete trust."

In addition to Pakistan, the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg will involve frigates from India and Iran.

Commander-in-Chief of the Russian navy, Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov, told Sputnik earlier on Friday that the participation of guest ships in the parade will serve strengthening the mutual understanding between Russian, Indian, Pakistani and Iranian sailors.

