UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Sends COVID-19 Safety Items To Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan sends COVID-19 safety items to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on behalf of the Government of Pakistan on Wednesday dispatched COVID-19 safety and treatment items to Afghanistan.

These items included 500 oxygen gas cylinders, oxygen concentrators, ICU (Intensive Care Unit) ventilators, bi pipe, digital x-ray machines, PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits, nasal cannulas and thermal guns.

Addressing the ceremony held here in this regard, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said the coronavirus protection and treatment items were being dispatched to Afghanistan for safety and treatment of the Afghan people.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic was a global challenge, which could only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation.

He said the government had taken appropriate measures and tightened restrictions to curb the COVID-19 disease.

He said the government had ensured proper implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while lockdowns were imposed in areas with a very high case positivity ratio.

He said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had access to data from all districts and it reviewed all receiving information every single day. "We make decisions based on the spread of the disease, success of the SOPs enforcement and capacity of the healthcare system," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Gas All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

12 minutes ago

UAE hosts 11th meeting of IORA&#039;s CSO Committe ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister discuss ..

1 hour ago

Putin Says Navalny Knew Not Informing of Whereabou ..

2 hours ago

UN Looks Forward to Learning More About Outcomes o ..

2 hours ago

DC for comprehensive plan to solve traffic congest ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.