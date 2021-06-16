Pakistan sends COVID-19 safety items to Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on behalf of the Government of Pakistan on Wednesday dispatched COVID-19 safety and treatment items to Afghanistan.

These items included 500 oxygen gas cylinders, oxygen concentrators, ICU (Intensive Care Unit) ventilators, bi pipe, digital x-ray machines, PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits, nasal cannulas and thermal guns.

Addressing the ceremony held here in this regard, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said the coronavirus protection and treatment items were being dispatched to Afghanistan for safety and treatment of the Afghan people.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic was a global challenge, which could only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation.

He said the government had taken appropriate measures and tightened restrictions to curb the COVID-19 disease.

He said the government had ensured proper implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while lockdowns were imposed in areas with a very high case positivity ratio.

He said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had access to data from all districts and it reviewed all receiving information every single day. "We make decisions based on the spread of the disease, success of the SOPs enforcement and capacity of the healthcare system," he added.