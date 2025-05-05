Pakistan Successfully Conducts Launch Of Fatah-series Missile
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2025 | 01:13 PM
ISPR says launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2025) Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of the FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing Ex-INDUS.
According to ISPR, the launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy.
The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of Pakistan Army, as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists and engineers.
They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile2 minutes ago
-
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 246 minutes ago
-
Girl killed in dacoity bid6 minutes ago
-
KP's revenue collection soars to Rs 41.9 bln in 10 months16 minutes ago
-
Punjab cracks down on illegal arms dealers using fake documents26 minutes ago
-
14 nabbed over power stealing46 minutes ago
-
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi1 hour ago
-
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism1 hour ago
-
BISE Sukkur chairman ensures peaceful exams, cracks down on cheating2 hours ago
-
Eminent (late), journalist Khalid Farooqi remembered at KFMFF in Brussels2 hours ago
-
Authorities confiscate 311 unlicensed vehicles in city-wide crackdown on Qingqi Rickshaw2 hours ago
-
Speeding dumper truck claims one life, two injured2 hours ago