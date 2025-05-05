Open Menu

Pakistan Successfully Conducts Launch Of Fatah-series Missile

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2025 | 01:13 PM

ISPR says launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2025) Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of the FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing Ex-INDUS.

According to ISPR, the launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of Pakistan Army, as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

