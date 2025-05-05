Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 12:15 PM
Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA arrived at Karachi Port on a goodwill visit. Upon arrival, the ship was warmly welcomed by officials from both the Turkish and Pakistan Navies
During its stay in Karachi, the crew of TCG BÜYÜKADA will engage in a series of professional interactions with Pakistan Navy personnel.
The visit aims to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen maritime cooperation between the two navies.
The goodwill visit of TCG BÜYÜKADA stands as a testament to the ever-strengthening maritime collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye. It reflects the deep-rooted mutual trust and strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations, anchored in centuries-old historical and cultural ties.
