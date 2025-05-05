Open Menu

BISE Sukkur Chairman Ensures Peaceful Exams, Cracks Down On Cheating

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 11:40 AM

BISE Sukkur chairman ensures peaceful exams, cracks down on cheating

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Chairman Board of Intermediate Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Palh on Monday has said the board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent cheating at the examination centres.

Dur­ing his visit to an exam centre established at Government Islamia College, he said that section 144 has already been imposed around the examination centres.

The chairman of the Education Board said that they would not allow any compromise on the dignity and respect of the institution. The HSC Part I and HSC Part II Annual Examination 2025 is being conducted smoothly, and all examination staff, including superintendents, deputy superintendents/resident inspectors, vigilance committees, and monitoring staff, are fulfilling their examination duties diligently.

This is commendable, and the purpose of conducting tours to distant examination centres is to boost the morale of the candidates. Controller Examinations, Assistant Commissioner and Vigilance Teams visited different examination centres. During the visits, Chairman BISE expressed satisfaction with the seating plan of the candidates, attendance of monitoring staff, cleanliness of examination centers, and proper arrangements for lighting.

He said that efforts are being made to ensure the effective implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Government.

