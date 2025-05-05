BISE Sukkur Chairman Ensures Peaceful Exams, Cracks Down On Cheating
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 11:40 AM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Chairman Board of Intermediate Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Palh on Monday has said the board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent cheating at the examination centres.
During his visit to an exam centre established at Government Islamia College, he said that section 144 has already been imposed around the examination centres.
The chairman of the Education Board said that they would not allow any compromise on the dignity and respect of the institution. The HSC Part I and HSC Part II Annual Examination 2025 is being conducted smoothly, and all examination staff, including superintendents, deputy superintendents/resident inspectors, vigilance committees, and monitoring staff, are fulfilling their examination duties diligently.
This is commendable, and the purpose of conducting tours to distant examination centres is to boost the morale of the candidates. Controller Examinations, Assistant Commissioner and Vigilance Teams visited different examination centres. During the visits, Chairman BISE expressed satisfaction with the seating plan of the candidates, attendance of monitoring staff, cleanliness of examination centers, and proper arrangements for lighting.
He said that efforts are being made to ensure the effective implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Government.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE Sukkur chairman ensures peaceful exams, cracks down on cheating1 minute ago
-
Eminent (late), journalist Khalid Farooqi remembered at KFMFF in Brussels1 minute ago
-
Authorities confiscate 311 unlicensed vehicles in city-wide crackdown on Qingqi Rickshaw1 minute ago
-
Speeding dumper truck claims one life, two injured1 minute ago
-
Expert warns of rising intestinal infections, urges public awareness11 minutes ago
-
Female ring leader among four robbers arrested21 minutes ago
-
Search operations launched to ensured peace in district21 minutes ago
-
Speeding bus crashes into truck, kills 3 in Shorkot1 hour ago
-
Chinese envoy calls on President Zardari; India-Pakistan situation discussed2 hours ago
-
APHC hails Ashraf Sehrai as icon of plebiscite voice on martyrdom anniversary2 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to regional peace, but any aggression to be responded forcefully: Tarar2 hours ago
-
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad on official visit3 hours ago