A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the University of Dubai, and the German Kühne and Nagel University (KLU)

Bin Sulayem: Through this collaboration, we aim to integrate artificial intelligence into academic curricula and contribute to building a competitive and sustainable economy

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) In a strategic move to enhance international academic cooperation and scientific research in line with Dubai’s vision to lead the global trade and logistics sector, Dubai Customs and the University of Dubai have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Kühne and Nagel University (KLU) in Hamburg, Germany.

The signing ceremony took place at the KLU campus in Hamburg, with the MoU signed by H.E. Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs; Professor Washika Haak-Saheem, Dean of the Dubai Business School, University of Dubai; and Professor Andreas Kaplan, President of Kühne and Nagel University (KLU).

The MoU aims to expand avenues of collaboration across education, training, and scientific research. It supports the development of specialized professional programs and provides outstanding hands-on training opportunities for students of the Dubai Logistics Academy and recipients of Dubai Customs’ scholarship program, developed in partnership with the University of Dubai.

The MoU further outlines joint initiatives focused on logistics services, supply chain management, and innovation in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) within customs operations.

Coinciding with the MoU signing, several students from the scholarship program—focused on master's degrees in business administration, digital trade, and supply chain management—began an intensive hands-on training program at KLU. The program includes academic learning, supervised practical experience, and field visits to leading German companies and logistics facilities at the Port of Hamburg, one of Europe’s key logistics hubs.

These visits provided students with exposure to state-of-the-art systems powered by AI and advanced technologies. The training showcased practical applications of digital tools that optimize operational efficiency, automate procedures, and improve service quality—while aligning with sustainability goals.

This initiative reinforces the strategic direction of the Government of Dubai to integrate AI into various public sector functions and invest in national talent development to prepare government cadres for the future.

H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, emphasized that the MoU reflects Dubai’s commitment—under the leadership of H.

H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai—to foster a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

He stated: “This partnership marks a pivotal step in preparing national talent capable of keeping pace with rapid technological transformation. Vocational training is more than an investment in individuals; it is an investment in Dubai’s long-term economic sustainability and global competitiveness. Through this cooperation with KLU, we aim to integrate artificial intelligence into academic curricula and strengthen the role of the Dubai Logistics Academy in shaping future-ready generations equipped to thrive in the job market of tomorrow.”

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, expressed pride in collaborating with one of the world’s most distinguished logistics universities, stating: “This MoU is part of an integrated strategy to modernize our training and professional development ecosystem in alignment with labor market needs. By enhancing the quality of academic programs and practical training, we aim to reinforce Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s top five logistics hubs and a premier destination for global trade and commerce.”

He added: “We are confident that working with globally recognized academic institutions such as KLU elevates the outcomes of our programs, increases employability among graduates, and supports the long-term vision of 'We the UAE 2031' by building a highly skilled national workforce.”

Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, President of Dubai University, welcomed the partnership, highlighting the importance of global academic alliances in enriching educational offerings: “This collaboration with KLU is a key element in our strategy to deliver world-class academic programs that respond to future labor market requirements. It supports our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence among students.”

Professor Andreas Kaplan also commented: “We are genuinely excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Dubai Customs and the Dubai Business School at the University of Dubai. This MoU represents the start of a promising partnership, and we look forward with enthusiasm to the shared opportunities for growth, innovation, and success in the years ahead.