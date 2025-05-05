14 nabbed over power stealing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Monday caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown.

According to a spokesperson,the task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz,Tahir, Saqlain,Safiullah,Abdul Haleem,Waleed Khan,Hanzla,Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.

The police registered cases against them.