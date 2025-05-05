14 Nabbed Over Power Stealing
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Monday caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown.
According to a spokesperson,the task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz,Tahir, Saqlain,Safiullah,Abdul Haleem,Waleed Khan,Hanzla,Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.
The police registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 nabbed over power stealing2 minutes ago
-
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi16 minutes ago
-
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism24 minutes ago
-
BISE Sukkur chairman ensures peaceful exams, cracks down on cheating52 minutes ago
-
Eminent (late), journalist Khalid Farooqi remembered at KFMFF in Brussels52 minutes ago
-
Authorities confiscate 311 unlicensed vehicles in city-wide crackdown on Qingqi Rickshaw52 minutes ago
-
Speeding dumper truck claims one life, two injured52 minutes ago
-
Expert warns of rising intestinal infections, urges public awareness1 hour ago
-
Female ring leader among four robbers arrested1 hour ago
-
Search operations launched to ensured peace in district1 hour ago
-
Speeding bus crashes into truck, kills 3 in Shorkot2 hours ago
-
Chinese envoy calls on President Zardari; India-Pakistan situation discussed2 hours ago