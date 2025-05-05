Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights To Boost Northern Tourism
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 12:07 PM
In a strategic move to strengthen regional connectivity and unlock Pakistan’s tourism potential, Airblue, the country’s leading private airline, has inaugurated direct flights between Karachi and Skardu — marking the airline’s latest expansion into the northern areas
The new route, launched today, makes Airblue one of the few airlines directly connecting the southern commercial hub of Karachi with Skardu, the heart of Gilgit-Baltistan and the gateway to the world’s highest peaks, including K2. Flights will operate twice a week, with bookings now open through the airline’s website, mobile app, and authorized agents.
Speaking at the launch ceremony, Airblue’s Director Commercial Mr.. Muhammad shafique stated,
> “Today’s launch is not just about a new route — it is a statement of intent. Airblue continues to lead with purpose, expanding our footprint from the mountains of Skardu to the skies of opportunity. As one of Pakistan’s most trusted private airlines, we offer a vital link between our urban centers and natural heritage.”
Skardu, long celebrated for its valleys, glaciers, and adventure tourism, has seen growing interest from both domestic and international travelers.
Direct air access from Karachi is expected to fuel this growth further by reducing travel time and making the region more accessible to southern Pakistan.
Airblue’s GM Marketing, Mr. Faizan ahmed siddiqui added,
> “This inaugural flight from Karachi to Skardu marks a proud milestone in Airblue’s journey of connecting Pakistan's diverse landscapes. With our expansion into Skardu, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting domestic tourism and enhancing regional connectivity. We are not just flying passengers; we are bridging cultures, cities, and opportunities.”
With this addition, Airblue builds on its successful operations of Skardu-bound flights from Islamabad and Lahore, underlining the airline’s long-term vision of democratizing air travel and bringing the natural beauty of Pakistan within reach of every citizen.
As Pakistan’s tourism stakeholders continue to call for better infrastructure and accessibility, initiatives like Airblue’s new route could play a pivotal role in reshaping domestic tourism and introducing a new wave of economic activity in the northern regions.
