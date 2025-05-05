Open Menu

Authorities Confiscate 311 Unlicensed Vehicles In City-wide Crackdown On Qingqi Rickshaw

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 11:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A city-wide vigorous drive has resulted in the confiscation of 311 Qingqi and motorcycle rickshaws, with an equal number of drivers being arrested, as authorities clamp down on Qingqi and motorcycle rickshaws along 11 model roads during ongoing crackdown since this April 16, in the port city.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a statement on Sunday evening.

The broader campaign against illegal and substandard transport, which began on April 9, 2025, on the directives of the Sindh government, is also continuing vigorously.

He said that during the crackdown, action was also taken against vehicles with fancy number plates, tinted windows, and other illegal modifications.

A total of 515 heavy and light transport vehicles were seized for violating traffic rules. 31,677 motorcycles were seized for various violations. Additionally, 25 vehicles were recommended for cancellation of registration, while registration of 491 vehicles were temporarily suspended and later released under specific conditions.

Sharjeel said that, so far during the crackdown, 104 FIRs have been registered under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violating government orders.

One FIR has been filed under Section 279 for speeding and reckless driving, while 33 cases have been registered under Section 341 for obstructing public roads. Additionally, 23 unregistered motorcycle rickshaws have been seized.

The Minister added that 32 illegal LPG/CNG kits have been confiscated, and challans have been issued to 7,069 vehicles.

He said that we want all vehicles to be registered with the Transport Department, possess a fitness certificate, and have drivers who are fully trained and licensed.

Citizens are urged to avoid traveling in illegal vehicles and report violations to the authorities.

