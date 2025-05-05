ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

(@Abdulla99267510)

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra observes he had received charge sheets for all cases but not bail documents

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2025) The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday barred the arrest of PTI leaders in the cases registered regarding the November 26 and Supreme Court protests until June 24.

Duty Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of Anti-Terrorism Court No. 1 presided over the hearing of 161 pre-arrest bail applications from PTI leaders.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Senator Falak Naz Chitrali, MNAs Sajid Khan, Asif Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Sher Ali Arbab, Abdul Latif, Latif Khosa, Senator Shibli Faraz, MNA Umair Niazi, former AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Rauf Hassan, Niazullah Niazi, Nadia Khattak, Shoaib Shaheen Ali Bukhari, Raja Basharat, and others appeared before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing on the bail applications until June 24.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra observed that he had received the charge sheets for all the cases, but not the bail documents. Advocate Ali Bukhari mentioned that bail hearings for most of the accused in these cases are scheduled for June 24.

The arguments were presented on behalf of PTI leader Latif Khosa regarding his bail plea.

Latif Khosa said he had joined the investigation and submitted the required records, and that at the time the FIR was filed, he was present in the National Assembly. He completed his arguments in the Supreme Court protest case.

Advocate Ali Bukhari pointed out that other co-accused named in the FIR were not present in court.

Judge Supro asked whether any bail had been confirmed so far.

The lawyer responded that Ishtiaq A. Khan and Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan were discharged from the case based on CCTV evidence. The court directed the investigation officer not to be selective ("pick and choose") and to verify all accused individuals' presence at the scene.

During the proceedings, Ali Bukhari said that due to a strike, he was appearing only as an accused, not as a lawyer.

Sher Afzal Marwat expressed frustration, saying, “I was the first to arrive in court; I'm tired of dealing with these continuous dates. The court should either approve or reject the bail requests. These are baseless cases — the state has criminalized even passing by the police station.”

He further added that he intended to travel to the UK and, in case he couldn’t appear on the next hearing, was submitting a request for exemption in advance. Judge Supro remarked, “You may go to the UK, but we've closed advance bookings.”

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi submitted exemption requests in 10 cases. Similar requests were also filed by MPA Ali Shah, Salman Akram Raja, Mishal Azam, Zartaj Gul, and Shehryar Afridi.

Bushra Bibi, Salman Akram Raja, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar Khan are among those named in the cases.

On behalf of the accused, advocates Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan, Ansar Kayani, Murtaza Tori, and Zahid Bashir Dar appeared in court.

In total, 10 cases have been registered against PTI leaders at Kohsar, Margalla, Aabpara, Secretariat, and other police stations.