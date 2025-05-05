(@Abdulla99267510)

Karachi Kings gain valuable points after beating Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday night

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2025) Karachi Kings’ batters delivered a brilliant performance to chase down the 168-run target set by Lahore Qalandars in a rain-affected 24th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday night.

Karachi secured the win and reached the target in the 15th over and gaining valuable points.

Karachi Kings earlier had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Lahore Qalandars’ openers started aggressively, putting up a 90-run partnership in just 8 overs, with young opener Mohammad Naeem contributing the majority of the runs. He dominated Karachi’s bowlers with a flurry of boundaries and sixes, scoring 65 runs off just 29 balls, which included 6 fours and 5 sixes.

Abdullah Shafique, who had shown responsible batting in previous games, couldn’t build a big innings this time and was dismissed after scoring 18 runs off 11 balls, including 2 fours and a six.

Lahore suffered their third blow in the 11th over when experienced New Zealander Daryl Mitchell was dismissed for a duck by Abbas Afridi.

From the other end, Fakhar Zaman completed his half-century, taking 33 balls and hitting 4 fours and 3 sixes.

At one stage, it looked like Lahore would post a huge total, but except for Naeem and Fakhar, other batters failed to contribute significantly — with eight players unable to reach double digits. Rain interruptions also hampered their momentum, but they still managed to set a competitive target.

Karachi Kings’ bowlers staged a strong comeback and bowled out Lahore Qalandars for 160 on the fourth ball of the 15th over. Due to rain adjustments, Karachi were set a revised target of 168 in 15 overs.

Abbas Afridi was Lahore’s most successful bowler, taking 4 wickets for 27 runs in 3 overs.

Karachi Kings’ captain David Warner and opener Tim Seifert gave their team a fiery start, scoring 40 runs in the first three overs. Warner scored 24 off 13 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes), while Seifert also made 24 off 10 balls (4 fours, 1 six).

Karachi successfully chased the 168-run target on the second ball of the 15th over.