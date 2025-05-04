PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings The Pakistan Super League 2025 presents its most electric clash as arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings collide in a high-voltage match that could reshape the playoff landscape.

The PSL 10 Match 24 between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, May 4, at 8 PM PST. Will Lahore's home dominance continue? Or will Karachi's star power finally click? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 24, Lahore Qalandars vs.

Karachi Kings. Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Lahore Qalandars vs. Karachi Kings Look at Lahore Qalandars' performance against Karachi Kings in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Lahore Qalandars played 19 matches against Karachi Kings and won 5.

So, Karachi Kings are the favourites to win the 24th match of PSL 2025. Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually. PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 1 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches, with a 42.55% win percentage.

Despite their poor performance in earlier PSL seasons, they have recently performed well and won the PSL championship twice. They play good cricket and want to be the top team again this season.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36, for a 37.89% win percentage. The Kings were the champions of PSL 2020, but they have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons.

They made a good comeback this season, and we hope to see them in the Playoffs this time. Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Lahore Qalandars faced Karachi Kings in their third match in PSL 10.

Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Let’s review how Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the tournament opener of PSL 10.

United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Qalandars played their second match in PSL 10 against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs. Lahore Qalandars faced Multan Sultans in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first.

They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.

The fifth match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Qalandars were all out in the last over, scoring 129 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 20 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars played their sixth match of PSL 10 against Multan Sultans. This time, they won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs.

Lahore Qalandars chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left. Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United again in their seventh match of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first.

In 20 overs, Qalandars scored 209 runs at the loss of six wickets. United was all out in the 17th over, scoring 121 runs. Lahore won the match by 88 runs. Lahore Qalandars faced Quetta Gladiators again in their 8th match this season.

Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 111 runs in 11.3 overs at the loss of three wickets when a sandstorm hit the ground and the match concluded as a no-result game.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Karachi Kings played their first match of the season against Multan Sultans. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs.

Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left. Quetta Gladiators faced Karachi Kings in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first.

They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs. Karachi Kings played their 4th match of the season against Islamabad United.

United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

Karachi Kings played their 5th match against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.

The sixth match of Karachi Kings in PSL 10 was against Quetta Gladiators. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first this time. Gladiators were all out in the last over, scoring 142 runs. However, the Karachi Kings restricted the Gladiators to 137 runs at the end of 20 overs, winning the match by five runs.

Karachi Kings again faced Multan Sultans in their seventh match this season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Kings scored 204 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. They restricted Multan Sultans to 117 runs in the 17th over, winning the match by 87 runs.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table Let’s review how Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Points Table Lahore Qalandars have played eight matches this season, winning against Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings, losing against Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans, and their match against Quetta Gladiators did not result.

The Net Run Rate of Lahore Qalandars is currently +1.110 and is in 2nd place on the PSL 10 Points table with 9 points. Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table Karachi Kings have played seven matches this season, winning twice against Multan Sultans and once against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, but losing to Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United.

Their net Run Rate is currently +0.445. With 8 points, the Kings are in fourth place in the PSL 10 Points table. PSL 10 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Squads The following is the list of Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 24.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars The Lahore Qalandars' playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 24 will include the following players. 1. Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) 2. Fakhar Zaman 3. Daryl Mitchel 4. Haris Rauf 5.

Kusal Perera 6. Sikandar Raza 7. Abdullah Shafique 8. Jahandad Khan 9. Zaman Khan 10. Asif Afridi 11. Asif Ali 12. David Wiese 13. Muhammad Akhlaq 14. Rishad Hossain 15. Mohammad Azab 16. Momin Qamar 17.

Mohammad Naeem 18. Sam Billings 19. Salman Ali Mirza 20. Tom Curran Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 24 will be among the following players. ● Fakhar Zaman ● Abdullah Shafique ● Asif Ali ● Mohammad Naeem ● Kusal Perera ● Muhammad Akhlaq ● Sam Billings Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers The bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 24 will be among the following players.

● Shaheen Shah Afridi ● Haris Rauf ● Mohammad Azab ● Momin Qamar ● Salman Ali Mirza ● Asif Afridi ● Zaman Khan Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders All-rounders for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 24 will be among the following players.

● Daryl Mitchel ● David Wiese ● Jahandad Khan ● Rishad Hossain ● Sikandar Raza ● Tom Curran Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeeper Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings The playing 11 for Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 Match 24 will include the following players. 1. David Warner (C) 2. Adam Milne 3. Mohammad Abbas Afridi 4. Hasan Ali 5. James Vince 6.

Khushdil Shah 7. Aamir Jamal 8. Irfan Khan Niazi 9. Shan Masood 10. Arafat Minhas 11. Litton Das 12. Mir Hamza 13. Tim Seifert 14. Zahid Mehmood 15. Fawad Ali 16. Riazullah 17. Kane Williamson 18.

Mohammad Nabi 19. Omair Bin Yousuf 20. Mirza Mamoon Karachi Kings 2025 Batters Batters for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 24 will be among the following players. ● David Warner ● Irfan Khan Niazi ● Kane Williamson ● Riazullah ● Omair Bin Yousuf ● Shan Masood ● Litton Das ● Tim Seifert ● James Vince Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers Bowlers for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 24 will be among the following players.

● Adam Milne ● Mohammad Abbas Afridi ● Fawad Ali ● Hasan Ali ● Mir Hamza ● Zahid Mehmood ● Mirza Mamoon Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders All-rounders for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 24 will include the following players.

● Aamir Jamal ● Arafat Minhas ● Khushdil Shah ● Mohammad Nabi Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeepers Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 24. Who Will Win PSL 2025 Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Karachi Kings Match? According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Karachi Kings is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 24. However, Lahore Qalandars are playing well this season.

We predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the 24th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side. PSL 10 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Karachi Kings Live Score To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 24, Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings' live score at 8 PM PST on Sunday, May 4, 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.