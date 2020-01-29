Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to observe February 5 as Kashmir Day

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would observe February 5 as Kashmir Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Central Vice President and Administrator PTI Zahid Hussain Kazmi said on February 5, whole Pakistani nation and PTI would send a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri brothers, especially to the people living on the other side of the border on the day, said a press release.

He said they would mobilize the entire nation against Indian oppression in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and leadership.� He further said they would send a message to the world that the activities of the Modi government in South Asia and Kashmir in particular is a constant threat to the regional peace.

�� Zahid Kazmi said the India's racist extremist ideology of Hindutva, on-going genocide of Kashmiri people and forceful annexation of Kashmir put the regional and world peace at stake.

He said PTI has always stood with Kashmiri brothers against the unabated Indian state barbarism from day one.

Kazmi further said not only minorities in India, but every person who believed in democracy, tolerance and rule of law was being subjected to fascist Modi repression.