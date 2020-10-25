UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Continue Support For Provision Of Basic Right To Kashmiris: MPA

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan to continue support for provision of basic right to Kashmiris: MPA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Qasim Khan Langah has said that Pakistan would continue its support with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) till provision of basic rights to the people of Kashmir.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Qasim Khan Langa said that political differences in the country was beauty of democracy but all political parties and individuals were united on Kashmir issue.

He said that Kashmir was an essential party of Pakistan and support for IIOJ&K would continue till settlement of the issue.

He said that Kashmiri people were brothers of Pakistani nation and this relationship would continue for ever.

The member provincial assembly stressed international community to play their role for settlement of Kashmir issues as per resolutions of United Nation.

He said that regional peace was possible only through settlement of Kashmir issue.

Being a Pakistani, I stand by the people of Kashmir and ready to render any sacrifice for this cause, Qasim Khan Langah added.

