Pakistan to exercise all possible options to counter illegal steps of Modi govt in IOK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan would exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps taken by India and will continue to apprise the civilized world about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and sufferings of its people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan would exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps taken by India and will continue to apprise the civilized world about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and sufferings of its people.

Talking to private news channel, he said that Pakistan has undertaken a diplomatic surge in the wake of India's unilateral actions and security lock down in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan has successfully convinced the world that resolving Kashmir issue is imperative for global peace, he mentioned.

Shah Mehmood appreciated international media's coverage of the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to advocate the case of Kashmir at every international forum.

Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and "we are committed to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brethren", he added.

He explained that leaders from different countries, parliamentarians and congressmen are condemning Indian atrocities and policies in Occupied Kashmir but it is unfortunate that Indian government was not being forced to stop brutalities and human rights' violations in the occupied valley.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is a big forum and any statement from secretary general statement will exert some pressure on India, he said.

Minister said the people of Kashmir will resist wrong policies of Indian government and Pakistani government will not tolerate them anymore.

He assured that Pakistan will continue to keep the world informed as we continue to strive to fight for the rights of Kashmir through every possible diplomatic avenue.

He said the OIC was in favour of Kashmiris and it would also accepted the stance of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan raised the issue of Kashmir in all international forums and criticized the Indian government for alleged human rights' violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

"As we take up the issue at diplomatic levels, we also want to show the world and the Kashmiri people that they're not alone in their struggle," foreign minister said.

International human rights organisations like Amnesty International have been monitoring the burgeoning situation in the valley and have documented blatant human rights violations by the Indian security forces and released their reports from time to time, he informed.

Modi has committed a blunder by abrogating article 370 and it has further strengthened the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir, he added.

He said people of IOK are facing acute shortage of food and medicines under the curfew.

Shah Mahmood said India through its unilateral steps was aggravating the peace in the region and this situation could lead to a human tragedy.

He said it was also appreciated efforts of Pakistan that which countries were criticizing Pakistan now in favour of Pakistan .

Foreign Minister said he also telephoned his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen and discussed the current situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan timely and effectively presented the case of Kashmiris, and the international community and the Muslim Ummah would hopefully take notice of human rights violations in the IOK, he added.

He said the whole world is waiting to see what happens to oppressed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir when curfew is lifted.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan at United Nations General Assembly forum will effectively highlight Kashmir issue and will inform the world about Indian human rights violations in Held Kashmir", he added.

The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and OIC has also demanded the immediate lift of curfew in Kashmir valley that has paralyzed life across the valley.

The time is not far when Kashmiris will get for what they have been struggling since decades, he mentioned. Pakistan will always stand with Kashmiris and will not be deterred from its just stance based on United Nations Security Council's resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said American and British citizens are well mobilize and they raising their voice for Kashmir cause in their protests.