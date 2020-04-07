UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Get 2nd Cache Of Assistance From Japan To Fight COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan to get 2nd cache of assistance from Japan to fight COVID-19

Japan has decided to send second cache of assistance worth USD 250,000 to Pakistan through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Japan has decided to send second cache of assistance worth USD 250,000 to Pakistan through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The aid was meant to help Pakistan in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19), said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

With this support, the government of Pakistan would get strengthened on surveillance, contact tracing and screening. It would also equip the country with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medical consumables and equipment which would eventually help stem spread of the COVID-19 in Pakistan.

IFRC would contribute to reduce morbidity, mortality and social impacts of COVID-19 outbreak by preventing or slowing its transmission, and ensuring provision of basic social services to the people affected by the disease.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori commended the tremendous efforts by the Government of Pakistan and its people against the COVID-19.

The government of Japan remained committed to assisting Pakistan in its goal to fight against COVID-19, the ambassador added.

He said, "Japan proactively takes initiatives to tackle the COVID-19 issue by working with the international community."Japan's assistance, provided to Pakistan for COVID-19, is USD 2.45 million in total including the amount of USD 0.25 million through IFRC.

The Government of Japan is further willing to cooperate with the Government of Pakistan to fight against the coronavirus.

