Pakistan to open virtual launch of UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday will chair the official launch of the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration by Pakistan as host country, ahead of World Environment Day to celebrate nature protection through ecosystem revival.

The official launch will be held virtually from the UN platform where the Prime Minister of Pakistan along with key global and religious leaders on board will hold the ceremony which would be globally live streamed at all social platforms.

The theme for this year is Ecosystem Restoration with the slogan of Reimagine, Recreate, Restore where the event will be held at 4:00 PM Eastern African Time (4 PM Pakistan Time).

The session will be moderated by international tv journalist and correspondent Saima Mohsin with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan; Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel; Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley; Chairperson of the African Union and President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi whereas a message by Pope Francis, welcoming the start of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

It will also have UN Secretary General António Guterres; United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen; UN's food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director General Dr QU Dongyu; whereas Joint message by Denmark's Minister for Development Cooperation Flemming Moller Mortensen and Minister of Environment Lea Wermelin; Finland's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Krista Mikkonen would be aired.

The heads of the Rio Conventions in Generation Restoration Dialogues with young leaders will be held with Goodwill Ambassador, singer and environmental educator Alex Rendell asking UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa about restoration and climate action; Young Champion of the Earth Niria Alicia Garcia and Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) Executive Secretary Elizabeth Mrema on "10 years to put biodiversity on a path to recovery"; 9-year old South African artist Romario Valentine and UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw on the 10-year vision for restoration for Africa and the world.

The event will be followed by flurries of events including discussions, dialogues and musical performances highlighting link with nature restoration and conservation.

Pakistan will showcase its globally acclaimed innovative efforts to restore ecosystem that have remained under stress due to rising global warming in the region.

Earlier UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen lauded the lead role of Pakistan in restoring ecosystem. She in a tweet on her official Twitter handle wrote, "Pakistan has shown real leadership in efforts to restore the country's forest. We are grateful for their commitment to host world environment day 2021..."