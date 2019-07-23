UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, UK Delegations On Arms Control Discuss Global, Regional Security

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:06 PM

Pakistan, UK delegations on arms control discuss global, regional security

The fourth round of Pakistan-United Kingdom bilateral consultations on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament was held here on Tuesday in which both sides discussed issues relating to global and regional security and stability, as well as areas of cooperation and collaboration in multilateral fora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The fourth round of Pakistan-United Kingdom bilateral consultations on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament was held here on Tuesday in which both sides discussed issues relating to global and regional security and stability, as well as areas of cooperation and collaboration in multilateral fora.

Pakistan delegation was led by Director General (Arms Control & Disarmament), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Kamran Akhtar while the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office delegation was led by Director for Defence and International Security Samantha Job, the Foreign Office in a press release said.

The talks were held in an open and constructive atmosphere, with the two sides discussing issues on international arms control and non-proliferation agenda.

There was agreement that these talks were valuable and remained an important element of the ongoing engagement between both countries on arms control,non-proliferation and disarmament issues.

The two sides agreed to hold the following meeting in London next year.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Job London United Kingdom Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE is fastest growing e-commerce market in MENA: ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Shah jahan visits Port Sultan Q ..

32 minutes ago

WWF calls on citizens to support nature conservati ..

41 minutes ago

Early Results of Ukraine Elections Show Further De ..

5 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits &#039;Monument to the Peo ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports announces winners of NEESHAN Award ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.