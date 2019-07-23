Pakistan, UK delegations on arms control discuss global, regional security

The fourth round of Pakistan-United Kingdom bilateral consultations on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament was held here on Tuesday in which both sides discussed issues relating to global and regional security and stability, as well as areas of cooperation and collaboration in multilateral fora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The fourth round of Pakistan-United Kingdom bilateral consultations on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament was held here on Tuesday in which both sides discussed issues relating to global and regional security and stability, as well as areas of cooperation and collaboration in multilateral fora.

Pakistan delegation was led by Director General (Arms Control & Disarmament), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Kamran Akhtar while the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office delegation was led by Director for Defence and International Security Samantha Job, the Foreign Office in a press release said.

The talks were held in an open and constructive atmosphere, with the two sides discussing issues on international arms control and non-proliferation agenda.

There was agreement that these talks were valuable and remained an important element of the ongoing engagement between both countries on arms control,non-proliferation and disarmament issues.

The two sides agreed to hold the following meeting in London next year.