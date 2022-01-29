UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants To Emulate Chinese Development Model:PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2022 | 03:18 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the first phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has focused on connectivity and power generation projects.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan wants to emulate the Chinese model of development to ensure inclusive economic growth and lift the people out of poverty.

In an exclusive interview with the Chinese Media, PM Khan pointed out that China has taken out seven hundred million people out of poverty in the last three decades or so. He said the world community also recognizes this achievement as it has not happened in human history. He said China is a model for all those countries which want an inclusive growth.

When asked about multibillion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the Prime Minister said the first phase was focused on connectivity and power generation projects.

He said the corridor project has now moved to the next phase of relocation of industries to Pakistan. We are developing special economic zones. He said Pakistan also desires Chinese cooperation in technology as well as to enhance agriculture productivity.

Alluding to the rapid urbanization in Pakistan, he said we also want to learn from Chinese experience as to how they have built their mega cities and coped with urban development.

Imran Khan said both Pakistan and China enjoy mutually beneficial relationship spanning over seventy years. He said it is a deep relationship which has grown stronger with the passage of time. He said both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult times. The CPEC has linked the two countries.

On behalf of people of Pakistan, the Prime Minister also felicitated the Chinese people on their lunar new year. He said he looks forward to his upcoming visit to China to witness the Winter Olympics.

Referring to the achievements of China in sports, he said Pakistan also looks forward to enhance collaboration with Beijing in this field as well.

To a question, the Prime Minister said the worst human rights violations are taking place in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, regretting the western silence on it. He said nine million people are living in an open prison in the occupied territory.

When asked about Afghan situation, the Prime Minister urged the international community to think of the welfare of forty million Afghan people which are faced with humanitarian crisis. He warned against abandoning Afghanistan saying it will have disastrous consequences.

