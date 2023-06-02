MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Pakistan has not yet confirmed the participation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the July virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in New Delhi, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Friday.

"We have received a notification that the heads of state meeting will take place in the virtual format and we are awaiting details from the current chair of SCO with regard to the details of the virtual meeting," Baloch was quoted by Pakistani newspaper The news as saying during a weekly briefing.

Once the details are received, the invitation will be "duly considered," she added.

The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were admitted as members.

On Friday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said that India would host the 22nd summit in virtual format on July 4.