UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Yet To Confirm Prime Minister's Attendance At SCO Summit In India - Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan Yet to Confirm Prime Minister's Attendance at SCO Summit in India - Islamabad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Pakistan has not yet confirmed the participation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the July virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in New Delhi, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Friday.

"We have received a notification that the heads of state meeting will take place in the virtual format and we are awaiting details from the current chair of SCO with regard to the details of the virtual meeting," Baloch was quoted by Pakistani newspaper The news as saying during a weekly briefing.

Once the details are received, the invitation will be "duly considered," she added.

The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were admitted as members.

On Friday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said that India would host the 22nd summit in virtual format on July 4.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Russia China Shanghai New Delhi Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan July 2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

Supreme Committee for Aquatic Resources in the UAE ..

Supreme Committee for Aquatic Resources in the UAE discusses enhancing fish weal ..

4 minutes ago
 UNESCO Office to organise conference on early chil ..

UNESCO Office to organise conference on early childhood care

4 minutes ago
 AMF forecasts 4.2% growth for UAE economy in 2023

AMF forecasts 4.2% growth for UAE economy in 2023

19 minutes ago
 MoIAT announces Make it in the Emirates Start-up P ..

MoIAT announces Make it in the Emirates Start-up Pitch Competition winners

34 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar decides to step away from politics

Usman Buzdar decides to step away from politics

53 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi arrested shortly after bei ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi arrested shortly after being discharged in two corruptio ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.