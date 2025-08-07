Pakistani Athlete Danish Elahi Sets Guinness World Record At Boston Marathon
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 11:11 PM
In a remarkable display of cultural pride and athletic prowess, Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi has set a new Guinness World Record by completing the Boston Marathon in traditional shalwar kameez
Elahi finished the race with a time of 3 hours and 26 minutes, marking the fastest time ever recorded in national attire.
The achievement was celebrated by Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, who met with Elahi to honor his accomplishment. In recognition of Elahi's outstanding achievement and his efforts to promote a positive image of Pakistan globally, the Secretary of the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) presented him with a souvenir.
The Secretary praised Elahi's dedication to representing Pakistan with pride on an international stage.
Elahi also expressed his commitment to promoting sports within Pakistan. He announced his support for the newly constructed Padel Tennis Courts at Islamabad College for Girls (ICG), an initiative aimed at engaging youth and expanding sports opportunities.
This achievement not only highlights Elahi's personal dedication but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across Pakistan, demonstrating that cultural identity and athletic excellence can go hand in hand.
