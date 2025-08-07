Open Menu

Pakistani Athlete Danish Elahi Sets Guinness World Record At Boston Marathon

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World Record at Boston Marathon

In a remarkable display of cultural pride and athletic prowess, Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi has set a new Guinness World Record by completing the Boston Marathon in traditional shalwar kameez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a remarkable display of cultural pride and athletic prowess, Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi has set a new Guinness World Record by completing the Boston Marathon in traditional shalwar kameez.

Elahi finished the race with a time of 3 hours and 26 minutes, marking the fastest time ever recorded in national attire.

The achievement was celebrated by Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, who met with Elahi to honor his accomplishment. In recognition of Elahi's outstanding achievement and his efforts to promote a positive image of Pakistan globally, the Secretary of the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) presented him with a souvenir.

The Secretary praised Elahi's dedication to representing Pakistan with pride on an international stage.

Elahi also expressed his commitment to promoting sports within Pakistan. He announced his support for the newly constructed Padel Tennis Courts at Islamabad College for Girls (ICG), an initiative aimed at engaging youth and expanding sports opportunities.

This achievement not only highlights Elahi's personal dedication but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across Pakistan, demonstrating that cultural identity and athletic excellence can go hand in hand.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian A ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador

12 minutes ago
 Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 202 ..

Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025

12 minutes ago
 NA Speaker mourns passing of former LHC Chief Just ..

NA Speaker mourns passing of former LHC Chief Justice Mian Allah Nawaz

55 seconds ago
 AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan ..

AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervor: Az ..

56 seconds ago
 Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World ..

Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World Record at Boston Marathon

58 seconds ago
 PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah ..

PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz

59 seconds ago
NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit

NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit

19 minutes ago
 Public funds to be spent transparently & exclusive ..

Public funds to be spent transparently & exclusively on public welfare: Azad Jam ..

1 minute ago
 Afghan women returnees from Iran, Pakistan face ri ..

Afghan women returnees from Iran, Pakistan face rising risks, UN warns

14 minutes ago
 District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit t ..

District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit to rehabilitation center

14 minutes ago
 Beneficiaries of old system malign Faceless Custom ..

Beneficiaries of old system malign Faceless Customs System to secure its roll ba ..

14 minutes ago
 Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire ..

Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire patriotism in youth

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan