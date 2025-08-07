NA Speaker Mourns Passing Of Former LHC Chief Justice Mian Allah Nawaz
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 11:11 PM
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mian Allah Nawaz, describing his demise as a significant loss to the legal fraternity and the nation
In a condolence message, he paid tribute to the late Justice Mian Allah Nawaz’s distinguished services to the judiciary, describing him as a renowned legal luminary whose enduring contributions will be remembered with respect and admiration.
Speaker said the death of Justice (R) Mian Allah Nawaz is an irreparable loss to the judiciary and the nation. He expressed heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy with the bereaved family, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.
The Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks and for strength and patience to be granted to the family to bear this profound loss.
