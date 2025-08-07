AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervor: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK PM ) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK PM ) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that, like all previous years, the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across AJK

He was chairing an extraordinary meeting of the state government held in the state metropolis on Thursday to review preparations for the Independence Day celebrations on August 14 in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Anwar ul Haq paid tribute to the sacrifices being made in the pursuit of freedom. He called on citizens to participate actively in the national celebrations and emphasized the deep bond between Pakistan and Kashmir.

"We exist only if Pakistan exists," he said, reaffirming that Kashmiris will never hesitate to sacrifice for the realization of the vision of accession to Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Col (R) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood Khan, and other senior officials.

All cities and towns will be decorated with the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, while special flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held at all district and tehsil headquarters. A week-long series of events will mark the Independence Day celebrations, including academic programs, cultural activities, and sports competitions.

Educational institutions will remain open on August 14 and will host seminars and symposiums highlighting the significance of the day. The main ceremony will be held in Muzaffarabad, which will be attended by political, religious and social leaders, along with citizens from various walks of life.

Senior Minister Col (R) Waqar Ahmed Noor will oversee the arrangements through the National Ceremony Committee.

