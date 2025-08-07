Open Menu

AJK To Celebrate 78th Independence Day Of Pakistan With Full Zeal And Fervor: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK PM ) Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 11:11 PM

AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervor: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK PM ) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK PM ) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that, like all previous years, the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK PM ) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that, like all previous years, the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across AJK.

He was chairing an extraordinary meeting of the state government held in the state metropolis on Thursday to review preparations for the Independence Day celebrations on August 14 in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Anwar ul Haq paid tribute to the sacrifices being made in the pursuit of freedom. He called on citizens to participate actively in the national celebrations and emphasized the deep bond between Pakistan and Kashmir.

"We exist only if Pakistan exists," he said, reaffirming that Kashmiris will never hesitate to sacrifice for the realization of the vision of accession to Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Col (R) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood Khan, and other senior officials.

All cities and towns will be decorated with the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, while special flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held at all district and tehsil headquarters. A week-long series of events will mark the Independence Day celebrations, including academic programs, cultural activities, and sports competitions.

Educational institutions will remain open on August 14 and will host seminars and symposiums highlighting the significance of the day. The main ceremony will be held in Muzaffarabad, which will be attended by political, religious and social leaders, along with citizens from various walks of life.

Senior Minister Col (R) Waqar Ahmed Noor will oversee the arrangements through the National Ceremony Committee.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian A ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador

11 minutes ago
 Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 202 ..

Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025

12 minutes ago
 NA Speaker mourns passing of former LHC Chief Just ..

NA Speaker mourns passing of former LHC Chief Justice Mian Allah Nawaz

35 seconds ago
 AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan ..

AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervor: Az ..

36 seconds ago
 Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World ..

Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World Record at Boston Marathon

38 seconds ago
 PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah ..

PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz

39 seconds ago
NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit

NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit

19 minutes ago
 Public funds to be spent transparently & exclusive ..

Public funds to be spent transparently & exclusively on public welfare: Azad Jam ..

44 seconds ago
 Afghan women returnees from Iran, Pakistan face ri ..

Afghan women returnees from Iran, Pakistan face rising risks, UN warns

14 minutes ago
 District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit t ..

District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit to rehabilitation center

14 minutes ago
 Beneficiaries of old system malign Faceless Custom ..

Beneficiaries of old system malign Faceless Customs System to secure its roll ba ..

14 minutes ago
 Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire ..

Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire patriotism in youth

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir